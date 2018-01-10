Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
REUTERS

German war graves unearthed at construction site in Estonia

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

A memorial dedicated to WWII soldiers near the construction site where German WWII graves were found in Tallinn, Estonia January 10, 2018. REUTERS

TALLINN: Building workers at a construction site close the Estonian capital Tallinn have discovered the unmarked graves of an estimated one hundred German soldiers who died during World War Two.

The previously unknown individual graves were found near the Baltic coast near a German military cemetery. They are thought to be an undocumented section of the larger burial site.

“The builders stopped their work when they discovered the remains, and the situation is being looked into,” Arnold Unt of the Estonian War Museum told public broadcaster ERR.

Several battles were fought between Soviet troops and retreating Nazi Germany forces on Estonian territory during the war. Every year the remains of combatants from both sides are found in unmarked graves and are exhumed and reburied in military cemeteries.


Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

US judge blocks Trump move to end DACA program for immigrants

US judge blocks Trump move to end DACA program for immigrants

 Updated an hour ago
Firm to receive up to $70 mn if MH370 found in new hunt

Firm to receive up to $70 mn if MH370 found in new hunt

 Updated 4 hours ago
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan get wedding music tips on radio station visit

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan get wedding music tips on radio station visit

 Updated 5 hours ago
200 arrested, dozens hurt in fresh Tunisia unrest

200 arrested, dozens hurt in fresh Tunisia unrest

 Updated 5 hours ago
US judge blocks Trump move rescinding immigrant program

US judge blocks Trump move rescinding immigrant program

 Updated 6 hours ago
Myanmar police charge Reuters reporters under Official Secrets Act

Myanmar police charge Reuters reporters under Official Secrets Act

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Olson

Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Olson

 Updated 7 hours ago
China says no major oil spill after Iran tanker collision

China says no major oil spill after Iran tanker collision

 Updated 8 hours ago
Daesh cells operate in Kabul under noses of Afghan and US forces

Daesh cells operate in Kabul under noses of Afghan and US forces

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM