Funeral prayers offered for martyred Balochistan Constabulary personnel

Funeral prayers were offered for security personnel martyred in the Quetta blast - INP

QUETTA: The funeral prayers were offered Wednesday for four Balochistan Constabulary personnel, who were martyred in an explosion a day earlier.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah and other officials were present during the prayers held at the police lines on Gulistan Road in Quetta.

Bodies of the martyred personnel were sent to their native areas, in interior Balochistan.

Quetta DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema has announced a reward of Rs2 million for the person who would provide information on the attack and the attacker.

On the other hand, according to the DIG, they have sent a notification to the interior ministry requesting formation of a joint investigation team over the Zarghoon Road suicide attack.

A case of the attack was filed, in which sections of murder and terrorism were included, while a special investigation team has also been constituted to probe the incident.



On Tuesday, a suicide attacker blew itself up close to a police truck near GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Road, located in the provincial capital's high-security Red Zone just 300 metres from the provincial assembly building. Senior police officials later said the intended target appeared to be the vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary personnel.

Officials of the bomb disposal team, who examined the location to ascertain the nature of the blast, said the bomber, who was between 15 and 20 years of age, detonated between eight and 10 kilogrammes of explosive material.