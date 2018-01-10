Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Special investigation team set up to probe Quetta suicide bombing

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Police officials at the site of the suicide bombing a day after the attack near the Balochistan Assembly in Quetta - Geo News 
 

QUETTA: A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate Tuesday’s suicide bombing near the Balochistan Assembly building in which six persons, including four Balochistan Constabulary personnel, were martyred and 17 others injured.

The attacker blew himself up close to a police truck near GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Road, located in the provincial capital's high-security Red Zone just 300 metres from the provincial assembly building. Senior police officials later said the intended target appeared to be the vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary personnel.

DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema informed that samples of the attacker’s remains have been collected, which along with other evidence will be dispatched to Punjab Forensics Laboratory.

Six, including four security personnel, martyred in Quetta suicide bombing

17 others injured after bomber targets police truck, just 300 metres from the Balochistan Assembly

Officials of the bomb disposal team, who examined the location to ascertain the nature of the blast, said the bomber, who was between 15 and 20 years of age, detonated between 8 and 10 kilograms of explosive material.

A case was filed late Tuesday night against the incident, with charges relating to murder and terrorism.

The latest terror attack to hit Quetta came at a time when a special session of the provincial assembly had been called to take up a no-confidence vote against Sanaullah Zehri, but the session was postponed after the chief minister tendered his resignation.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

Police release sketch of Kasur suspect

 Updated 2 hours ago
Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

Political leaders condemn Kasur incident, demand immediate action

 Updated 3 hours ago
Aggrieved social media demands justice in Kasur rape case

Aggrieved social media demands justice in Kasur rape case

 Updated an hour ago
Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

Ishaq Dar requests accountability court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

 Updated 4 hours ago
Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

Journalist Taha Siddiqui assaulted by armed men, escapes abduction

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

Gunmen attempt to stop Justice Gulzar’s son in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Richard Olson

Trump’s attempt to humiliate Pakistan unlikely to work: Richard Olson

 Updated 5 hours ago
CM Sindh extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days

CM Sindh extends Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days

 Updated 6 hours ago
Czech woman caught trying to smuggle heroin from Lahore

Czech woman caught trying to smuggle heroin from Lahore

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM