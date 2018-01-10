Special investigation team set up to probe Quetta suicide bombing

Police officials at the site of the suicide bombing a day after the attack near the Balochistan Assembly in Quetta - Geo News

QUETTA: A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate Tuesday’s suicide bombing near the Balochistan Assembly building in which six persons, including four Balochistan Constabulary personnel, were martyred and 17 others injured.

The attacker blew himself up close to a police truck near GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Road, located in the provincial capital's high-security Red Zone just 300 metres from the provincial assembly building. Senior police officials later said the intended target appeared to be the vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary personnel.



DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema informed that samples of the attacker’s remains have been collected, which along with other evidence will be dispatched to Punjab Forensics Laboratory.

Officials of the bomb disposal team, who examined the location to ascertain the nature of the blast, said the bomber, who was between 15 and 20 years of age, detonated between 8 and 10 kilograms of explosive material.

A case was filed late Tuesday night against the incident, with charges relating to murder and terrorism.

The latest terror attack to hit Quetta came at a time when a special session of the provincial assembly had been called to take up a no-confidence vote against Sanaullah Zehri, but the session was postponed after the chief minister tendered his resignation.