Trump cryptic about contacts with North Korea´s Kim

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he could have a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, but refused to say if the two had spoken.



"I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-Un," Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

"I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised."

The paper reported that Trump would not be drawn on whether contacts had already been initiated between the two foes.

Washington and Pyongyang are in a standoff over North Korea´s missile and nuclear programs, which could be used to target the United States and her allies.

Trump has repeatedly insulted the North Korean leader, describing him as mad and a "rocket man."

Asked if he had spoken to Kim, Trump said "I don´t want to comment on it. I´m not saying I have or haven´t. I just don´t want to comment."