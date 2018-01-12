Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Jan 12 2018
By
AFP

Trump cryptic about contacts with North Korea´s Kim

By
AFP

Friday Jan 12, 2018

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he could have a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, but refused to say if the two had spoken.

"I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong-Un," Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

"I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised."

The paper reported that Trump would not be drawn on whether contacts had already been initiated between the two foes.

Washington and Pyongyang are in a standoff over North Korea´s missile and nuclear programs, which could be used to target the United States and her allies.

Trump has repeatedly insulted the North Korean leader, describing him as mad and a "rocket man."

Asked if he had spoken to Kim, Trump said "I don´t want to comment on it. I´m not saying I have or haven´t. I just don´t want to comment."

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

‘A mad scramble’: How Trump tweet on Pakistan blindsided US officials

‘A mad scramble’: How Trump tweet on Pakistan blindsided US officials

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump cancels much-anticipated trip to UK: reports

Trump cancels much-anticipated trip to UK: reports

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nephew of killed Yemeni president calls on Saudi-led coalition to stop war

Nephew of killed Yemeni president calls on Saudi-led coalition to stop war

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six US senators say they have reached immigration deal

Six US senators say they have reached immigration deal

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump expects medical exam to go well Friday

Trump expects medical exam to go well Friday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump uses slur to describe immigrants from Haiti, Africa

Trump uses slur to describe immigrants from Haiti, Africa

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump decision looms over Iran deal as Europe watches

Trump decision looms over Iran deal as Europe watches

 Updated 5 hours ago
UN Security Council mulls trip to Afghanistan

UN Security Council mulls trip to Afghanistan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bannon to appear before Congress committee for Russia probe

Bannon to appear before Congress committee for Russia probe

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM