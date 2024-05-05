 

Las Vegas man claims 'fighting a shapeshifter' as he ate murder victim's face

Man appears in court after viciously attacking and killing another man in Las Vegas Strip

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Las Vegas man arrested after eating victim's face appears in court. — X/@CollinRugg

A 31-year-old man identified as Colin Czech was arrested in Las Vegas last month after being accused of killing a person at a bus stop and then "eating" the victim's face, Daily Mail reported.

The accused told the police later that he was "possessed and fighting a shapeshifter" as he chowed the victim's face in the city's famous Las Vegas Strip area.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed that it had "received a report of a physical altercation between two males in front of a business in the 1100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard" on April 28 at 4:44am.

Police arrived at the scene to find "both individuals involved in the altercation" and one of them was unresponsive and bleeding from the head.

"He was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel."

The other male, later identified as Czech, was taken into custody.

According to the calls received by the police, the accused had been shouting and "appeared paranoid".

Czech was taken to University Medical Center following his arrest as he was going "in and out of consciousness", the Las Vegas Review Journal quoted the police as saying.

In a recent hearing at the Las Vegas Justice Court, it was revealed that Czech had informed detectives at the hospital that he hadn't slept for five days straight and had been "hearing voices in his head" before the attack.

He is currently lodged at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, according to jail records.

