 

Elon Musk marks son X Æ A-Xii's birthday with sweet photo on X

Tesla CEO mark's birthday on social media — how old is he now?

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Elon Musk marks son's fourth birthday with sweet social media post. — AFP/File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk marked his son's birthday on Saturday with a sweet post on his social media.

Musk, 52, who purchased X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022, shared a sweet photo of his son X Æ A-Xii on his social media platform on Saturday to mark his fourth birthday.

He captioned the post: "Lil X turns 4 today on May 4th."

Elon Musk shares cute photo of son on X. — X/@elonmusk

X Æ A-Xii can be seen flashing a smile while sporting his dad's Tesla Cybertruck shirt.

The tech billionaire and his ex-girlfriend and Canadian musician Grimes announced the birth of their baby boy in May 2020.

Meaning behind Musk's son's name

According to Independant, Grimes had said that the "X" in her son's name stands for "the unknown variable". 

Meanwhile, "Æ" is the Elven spelling of AI, which spells out "artificial intelligence" and is also the word for "love" in several languages, such as Japanese.

Lastly, she revealed: "A-12= precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

She added that the "A" in the name also represents "Archangel”, the title of a song by Burial that she has previously described as her favourite.

