 

Massachusetts woman bags second million-dollar lottery in under 10 weeks

What will woman with two $1 million grand prizes do with them?

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Woman becomes millionaire for send time in less than three months. — Fox News/Massachusetts Lottery

A fortunate lottery winner from Attleborough, Massachusetts, has won two $1 million grand prizes in less than three months, Fox News reported.

Christine Wilson learned of her first win in February after playing the "Lifetime Millions" $50 instant ticket game, the report revealed, citing the Massachusetts Lottery press release issued earlier this week.

She once again won big after playing the "100X Cash" $10 instant ticket game.

According to the report, she chose to receive both prizes as a one-time payment, resulting in a $650,000 cash prize before taxes.

Wilson used her first million-dollar winnings to buy a new sport utility vehicle (SUV), and she reportedly plans to deposit her latest prize into her savings.

She had purchased her "100X Cash" winning ticket from the Family Food Mart located at 660 East St in Mansfield, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the grand prize ticket.

After Wilson's first big win, Dubs’s Discount Liquors, located at 30 Chauncy St in Mansfield, received an extra bonus of $10,000 for selling her the top ticket.

Woman wins million-dollar lottery twice. — Fox News/Massachusetts Lottery

With only three one million dollar prizes remaining, the "100X Cash" instant game has a total of 10 such prizes available.

Since its founding in 1972, the Massachusetts Lottery has generated $149 billion in revenue, awarded over $105 billion in prizes, and returned over $32 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth for unrestricted local aid provided to cities and towns.

