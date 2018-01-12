Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Jan 12 2018
By
AFP

UN Security Council mulls trip to Afghanistan

By
AFP

Friday Jan 12, 2018

The UN Security Council is considering a visit to Afghanistan to get an up-close view of the conflict-ridden country and help develop a new strategy, Kazakhstan´s UN ambassador said Thursday.

US National Security Adviser HR McMaster on Tuesday briefed ambassadors of the 15-member council in New York following a series of high-profile US visits to Afghanistan, including that of Vice President Mike Pence last month.

"We think it´s important for Security Council members to get the update of the situation from the ground," said Kazakh Ambassador Kairat Umarov, the council´s president for this month.

"We would like them to feel the situation there and work with the Afghan government on what the needs are."

No date was announced for the visit, which would be the first by the full council to Afghanistan in seven years.

US President Donald Trump in August unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces.

Afghanistan is expected to top the agenda when Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev meets Trump next week at the White House before heading to New York to chair a council debate on the conflict on January 19.

The Kazakh ambassador called for "a more comprehensive approach" to Afghanistan that puts a stronger focus on development, and is not limited to boosting security.

Backed by US forces, Afghanistan has been struggling to beat back the resurgent Taliban since the withdrawal of NATO combat forces at the end of 2014.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

‘A mad scramble’: How Trump tweet on Pakistan blindsided US officials

‘A mad scramble’: How Trump tweet on Pakistan blindsided US officials

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump cancels much-anticipated trip to UK: reports

Trump cancels much-anticipated trip to UK: reports

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nephew of killed Yemeni president calls on Saudi-led coalition to stop war

Nephew of killed Yemeni president calls on Saudi-led coalition to stop war

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six US senators say they have reached immigration deal

Six US senators say they have reached immigration deal

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump expects medical exam to go well Friday

Trump expects medical exam to go well Friday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump uses slur to describe immigrants from Haiti, Africa

Trump uses slur to describe immigrants from Haiti, Africa

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump decision looms over Iran deal as Europe watches

Trump decision looms over Iran deal as Europe watches

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump cryptic about contacts with North Korea´s Kim

Trump cryptic about contacts with North Korea´s Kim

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bannon to appear before Congress committee for Russia probe

Bannon to appear before Congress committee for Russia probe

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM