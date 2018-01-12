Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FO summons senior Indian diplomat to protest LoC firing

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 12, 2018

According to the FO, India committed 70 LoC violations in 12 days and 1,900 in 2017. Photo: File
 

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) summoned on Friday the acting deputy Indian high commissioner to Pakistan to lodge a protest over the repeated violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

FO's Director General for South Asia and Saarc Dr Mohammad Faisal informed the Indian diplomat that a 65-year-old woman was killed due to Indian firing along the LoC on January 11.

Another five have been injured due to Indian aggression since the beginning of the year, the statement said.

According to the FO, India committed 70 LoC violations in the first 12 days of the yar and 1,900 violations in 2017.



Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Kasur murder case suspect a serial killer, claims Punjab govt spokesperson

Kasur murder case suspect a serial killer, claims Punjab govt spokesperson

Updated an hour ago
Jahangir Tareen files review petition against disqualification

Jahangir Tareen files review petition against disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
Seasonal influenza in Multan claims 21 lives in less than a month

Seasonal influenza in Multan claims 21 lives in less than a month

 Updated 2 hours ago
LHC CJ gives police 36 hours to nab suspect in Zainab murder case

LHC CJ gives police 36 hours to nab suspect in Zainab murder case

Updated 2 hours ago
Parenting tips on how to help prevent child abuse

Parenting tips on how to help prevent child abuse

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC ends contempt proceedings against PCO judges

SC ends contempt proceedings against PCO judges

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
NA approves bill extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to tribal areas

NA approves bill extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to tribal areas

Updated 4 hours ago
Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed

Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed

Updated 2 hours ago
Why was my child tortured, asks father of murdered boy in Kasur

Why was my child tortured, asks father of murdered boy in Kasur

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM