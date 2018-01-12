FO summons senior Indian diplomat to protest LoC firing

According to the FO, India committed 70 LoC violations in 12 days and 1,900 in 2017. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) summoned on Friday the acting deputy Indian high commissioner to Pakistan to lodge a protest over the repeated violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

FO's Director General for South Asia and Saarc Dr Mohammad Faisal informed the Indian diplomat that a 65-year-old woman was killed due to Indian firing along the LoC on January 11.



Another five have been injured due to Indian aggression since the beginning of the year, the statement said.

According to the FO, India committed 70 LoC violations in the first 12 days of the yar and 1,900 violations in 2017.







