Woman among three crushed to death by speeding bus in Karachi

This image shows the vehicle involved in the accident that occurred on August 25, 2025. — Reporter

Bus driver arrested from Natha Khan while fleeing scene: police

Another woman injured in accident on Drigh Road underpass.

Over 500 people killed in Karachi road accidents in 2025: report.



KARACHI: In yet another traffic accident, three people, including a woman, were killed when a bus rammed into two motorcycles at the city's Drigh Road underpass on Monday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when a speeding passenger bus hit the motorcycles in an underpass, leaving three people dead and critically injuring another woman.

The bus driver fled the scene but was later arrested from the Natha Khan bridge, police said, adding that the vehicle involved in the accident was also seized.

The latest spate of road accidents highlights growing concerns over traffic safety and the regulation of heavy vehicles in Karachi.

The city has witnessed a sharp rise in fatal accidents involving buses, trucks, and dumpers this year.

The repeated tragedies have triggered public outrage, often resulting in spontaneous protests and arson.

Earlier this month, at least seven dumper trucks were set ablaze after two siblings were crushed to death by one of the vehicles on Rashid Minhas Road in the port city.

As per a report released by police this month, traffic accidents killed over 500 people in 2025, of which 60 deaths occurred in accidents involving trucks.

Expanding on the accident-related statistics in the country's financial club, the police said that 25 people died in traffic accidents involving buses this year, 11 people in mini buses, six in coaches and 48 in accidents featuring trailers.

Meanwhile, 20 people died in accidents involving dumpers, 44 in water tankers and six in oil tankers' accidents.

Also, 15 people died in van collisions, five in jeeps and 58 in car collisions, the police added. Out of the total deaths, 51 were those of women.