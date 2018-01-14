Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian army chief's statement irresponsible, says interior minister

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal speaking to media in Lahore on Jan 14, 2017. Photo: Geo News 
1

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal remarked that the statement of Indian army chief on calling Pakistan’s ‘nuclear bluff’ was “irresponsible”.

Nuclear powers across the world show responsible behaviour but the statement proves that India is an “irresponsible nuclear power”, he said while speaking to media in Lahore on Sunday.

The statements by Indian army chief and US President Donald Trump seek to pressurise Pakistan, he remarked.

According to India media outlets, the Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that the force was ready to call Pakistan's 'nuclear bluff' and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government.

Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo takes oath as Balochistan chief minister

Bizenjo secured 41 out of the total 51 votes

Speaking about the no-confidence motion against former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, he said that such movements are against the spirit of Pakistan. “The CM has been elected from a minority party, this shows a lot.”

The people who participated in the movement have made things easier for Pakistan’s enemies, he added.

On Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo took oath as the new chief minister of Balochistan after Sanaullah Zehri stepped down ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

On political opponent Imran Khan, who is the chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Iqbal remarked: “We should stop discussing Imran Khan. He is a part of the history now. He has died his own political death.”

He further said that Imran’s activities and actions have proven that he is not qualified to handle the challenges facing Pakistan.

Ahsan also spoke about the current political situation in the country. Protests and sit-ins are still quite common, he said, adding “political stability is necessary for the country’s progress.”

He further said: “Five months are left in the upcoming general elections. Why are you still engaging in politics of protest?”

People are only trying to achieve their agenda through protests and sit-ins, he added.

“Today’s era is not of politics rather political shocks,” he remarked.

When former president Asif Ali Zardari was in power, corruption worth millions of rupees was common. However, when we came into power development projects worth millions of rupees became common, added Iqbal, who also heads the development and planning ministry. 

Asif slams statement of Indian army chief 

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, reacting strongly to Indian army chief's statement of calling Pakistan's 'nuclear bluff', said on Saturday that the comments amounted to an "invitation for a nuclear encounter."

Indian army chief's statement amounts to 'invitation for nuclear encounter', says Asif

Foreign minister responds to a recent statement by Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Describing the statement as "very irresponsible", Asif said it wasn't befitting the office of Indian army chief and "amounts to an invitation for the nuclear encounter."

"If that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve.The general's doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah,” the foreign minister said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

No suspect in Zainab murder, rape case arrested yet: father

No suspect in Zainab murder, rape case arrested yet: father

 Updated an hour ago
Political uncertainty clouds CPEC

Political uncertainty clouds CPEC

 Updated 2 hours ago
ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
CJP permits six-storey buildings, vows to end 'tanker mafia' in Karachi

CJP permits six-storey buildings, vows to end 'tanker mafia' in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
PTI caused 22-month delay in OLMT project, claims Punjab CM

PTI caused 22-month delay in OLMT project, claims Punjab CM

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif, Chinese ambassador meet in Jati Umra

Nawaz Sharif, Chinese ambassador meet in Jati Umra

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM