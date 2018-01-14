Indian army chief's statement irresponsible, says interior minister

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal speaking to media in Lahore on Jan 14, 2017. Photo: Geo News 1

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal remarked that the statement of Indian army chief on calling Pakistan’s ‘nuclear bluff’ was “irresponsible”.



Nuclear powers across the world show responsible behaviour but the statement proves that India is an “irresponsible nuclear power”, he said while speaking to media in Lahore on Sunday.

The statements by Indian army chief and US President Donald Trump seek to pressurise Pakistan, he remarked.

According to India media outlets, the Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that the force was ready to call Pakistan's 'nuclear bluff' and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government.

Speaking about the no-confidence motion against former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, he said that such movements are against the spirit of Pakistan. “The CM has been elected from a minority party, this shows a lot.”

The people who participated in the movement have made things easier for Pakistan’s enemies, he added.

On Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo took oath as the new chief minister of Balochistan after Sanaullah Zehri stepped down ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

On political opponent Imran Khan, who is the chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Iqbal remarked: “We should stop discussing Imran Khan. He is a part of the history now. He has died his own political death.”

He further said that Imran’s activities and actions have proven that he is not qualified to handle the challenges facing Pakistan.

Ahsan also spoke about the current political situation in the country. Protests and sit-ins are still quite common, he said, adding “political stability is necessary for the country’s progress.”

He further said: “Five months are left in the upcoming general elections. Why are you still engaging in politics of protest?”

People are only trying to achieve their agenda through protests and sit-ins, he added.

“Today’s era is not of politics rather political shocks,” he remarked.

When former president Asif Ali Zardari was in power, corruption worth millions of rupees was common. However, when we came into power development projects worth millions of rupees became common, added Iqbal, who also heads the development and planning ministry.

Asif slams statement of Indian army chief

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, reacting strongly to Indian army chief's statement of calling Pakistan's 'nuclear bluff', said on Saturday that the comments amounted to an "invitation for a nuclear encounter."

Describing the statement as "very irresponsible", Asif said it wasn't befitting the office of Indian army chief and "amounts to an invitation for the nuclear encounter."



"If that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve.The general's doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah,” the foreign minister said in a tweet.