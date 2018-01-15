Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ATM skimming case: FIA gets custody of Chinese nationals till Jan 18

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

Five suspects appeared before the court on January 15, 2017. Photo: Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: Two Chinese nationals allegedly involved in ATM skimming were remanded into the custody of Federal Investigation Agency till January 18, Geo News reported Monday. 

The investigating officer (IO) shared that the suspects have trouble understanding English which is becoming a hurdle in the way of investigation. He added that a group of eight to 10 people were part of the gang involved in ATM skimming. 

The judicial magistrate inquired, using hand gestures, from the Chinese nationals if they were tortured or maltreated. Replying to this, a Chinese National gestured that he suffered an injury to his head, adding that he was beaten up after covering his eyes.

ATM skimming fraud: Four more Chinese nationals arrested in Karachi

Suspects belong to an organised gang involved in the ATM skimming fraud in the city, says senior police official

However, the IO said that the suspect had bumped into the wall intentionally. 

The judge also ordered the IO to bring along a translator in the next hearing so that the court gets to know the name and relevant details of the suspects. 

The FIA had requested a 14-day remand of the suspects.

Three other Chinese nationals will be presented before the court later today. 

On Sunday, four Chinese nationals were arrested on suspicion of ATM skimming, the latest in a series of arrests linked to an organised gang behind a major electronic bank fraud in the city.

Police said three men were caught red-handed trying to install a skimming device on an ATM in the upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality early Sunday, only hours after a similar arrest from the Tipu Sultan Road area.

ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

The police informed that three accomplices of the suspect managed to escape

Superintendent of Police (SP) Clifton Asad Aijaz told reporters that a skimming device was seized from the arrested suspects, as well as Rs2.3million stolen from ATMs of different banks.

Two other suspects managed to flee from the site, said the senior police official.

But, after receiving information from the arrested foreigners, police later recovered over 150 automated teller machine cards and took a fourth suspect into custody who is currently being investigated.

On Sunday afternoon, police arrested a Chinese national from Tipu Sultan Road for his alleged involvement in ATM skimming fraud.

An ATM skimming device and Rs0.65million were recovered from the suspect’s possession, the police said, adding that three accomplices of the suspect managed to escape.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CM Punjab inaugurates Ghazi Ilmdin block at Services Hospital

CM Punjab inaugurates Ghazi Ilmdin block at Services Hospital

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Awareness, education necessary to fight child abuse: Bilawal

Awareness, education necessary to fight child abuse: Bilawal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Punjab IG, AG issued notices as SC takes up Zainab rape and murder case tomorrow

Punjab IG, AG issued notices as SC takes up Zainab rape and murder case tomorrow

Updated 2 hours ago
Jamaat-ul-Ahrar spokesperson Asad Mansoor surrenders to security forces

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar spokesperson Asad Mansoor surrenders to security forces

 Updated 2 hours ago
Senate committee passes resolution against Indian army chief's statement

Senate committee passes resolution against Indian army chief's statement

 Updated 3 hours ago
Will recover looted money once in power: Imran Khan

Will recover looted money once in power: Imran Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB pleads IHC to let Ishaq Dar's corruption case proceed

NAB pleads IHC to let Ishaq Dar's corruption case proceed

Updated 4 hours ago
Child abuse survivor Kainat undergoes emergency surgery

Child abuse survivor Kainat undergoes emergency surgery

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM