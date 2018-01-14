Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 14 2018
By
Kashif Mushtaq
,
Zeeshan Shah

ATM skimming fraud: Four more Chinese nationals arrested in Karachi

By
Kashif Mushtaq
,
Zeeshan Shah

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

KARACHI: Four more Chinese nationals have been arrested on suspicion of ATM skimming, the latest in a series of arrests linked to an organised gang behind a major electronic bank fraud in the city.

Police said three men were caught red-handed trying to install a skimming device on an ATM in the upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality early Sunday, only hours after a similar arrest from the Tipu Sultan Road area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Clifton Asad Aijaz told reporters that a skimming device was seized from the arrested suspects, as well as Rs2.3million stolen from ATMs of different banks. 

Two other suspects managed to flee, said the senior police official. 

But, after receiving information from the arrested foreigners, police later recovered over 150 automated teller machine cards and arrested a fourth suspect who is currently being investigated.

Identification cards and cash seized from the arrested suspects' possession.
Identification cards and cash seized from the arrested suspects' possession.
The arrested Chinese nationals had legally entered Pakistan on a business visa.
The arrested Chinese nationals had legally entered Pakistan on a business visa.
Over 150 ATM cards were recovered after the police received information from the arrested suspects.
Over 150 ATM cards were recovered after the police received information from the arrested suspects.
A skimming device and Rs0.23million – skimmed from different banks at night – were seized from the possession of suspects.
A skimming device and Rs0.23million – skimmed from different banks at night – were seized from the possession of suspects.

"These [suspects] are not just a few individuals...they are part of an organised gang," said SP Aijaz.

He said the arrested foreigners had legally entered Pakistan on business visas.

ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

The police informed that three accomplices of the suspect managed to escape

Earlier today, police arrested a Chinese national from Tipu Sultan Road for his alleged involvement in ATM skimming fraud.

An ATM skimming device and Rs0.65million were recovered from the suspect’s possession, the police said, adding that three accomplices of the suspect managed to escape.

On January 10, police had arrested two Chinese nationals for their alleged involvement in ATM skimming fraud.

It was learnt that the arrested foreigners were seen suspiciously doing the rounds of an ATM booth on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road for the past three days.

What is ATM skimming?

ATM skimming can be regarded as identity theft for debit cards. Fraudsters employ different techniques to record your PIN code for accessing the money in an account.

In some instances, the schemers stick a fake card-reader on the ATM, while in others they place a fake keypad on the machine to get your PIN code.

Another technique employed in this crime is the use of a hidden camera, which records your PIN code and conveys it to fraudsters.

Some ATM skimmers also change the entire display of the ATM.


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

US and its defence equipment not reliable: defence production minister

US and its defence equipment not reliable: defence production minister

Updated 6 hours ago
Punjab govt to introduce child protection curriculum in schools

Punjab govt to introduce child protection curriculum in schools

Updated 6 hours ago
Zardari to be part of PAT’s protest, says Kaira

Zardari to be part of PAT’s protest, says Kaira

 Updated 7 hours ago
Army warns against fake calls from 'army officials’

Army warns against fake calls from 'army officials’

Updated 8 hours ago
MQM-London's Prof Hasan Zafar Arif found dead in Karachi

MQM-London's Prof Hasan Zafar Arif found dead in Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
No suspect arrested yet, laments Zainab's father

No suspect arrested yet, laments Zainab's father

Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Indian army chief's statement irresponsible, says interior minister

Indian army chief's statement irresponsible, says interior minister

Updated 10 hours ago
Political uncertainty clouds CPEC

Political uncertainty clouds CPEC

 Updated 10 hours ago
ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM