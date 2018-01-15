Indian ceasefire violations may lead to 'strategic miscalculation', warns Pakistan

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, in just 15 days. FILE photo: Foreign Office of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has warned New Delhi over its deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas across the Line of Control (LoC), saying ceasefire violations by India may lead to a "strategic miscalculation."



"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas and troops carrying out maintenance activities is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws," a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Office said Monday.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation."

The statement came after Islamabad summoned Indian Deputy High Commission JP Singh to its Foreign Office following the martyrdom of four Pakistani troops in unprovoked Indian firing across the LoC.

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces.

Indian forces have continued to indulge in ceasefire violations, despite repeated calls for restraint by Islamabad.

"In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 15 days," the statement said. "This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations."



Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.



He urged that the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.