Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian ceasefire violations may lead to 'strategic miscalculation', warns Pakistan

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, in just 15 days. FILE photo: Foreign Office of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has warned New Delhi over its deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas across the Line of Control (LoC), saying ceasefire violations by India may lead to a "strategic miscalculation."

"The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas and troops carrying out maintenance activities is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws," a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Office said Monday.

Indian army chief's statement amounts to 'invitation for nuclear encounter', says Asif

Foreign minister responds to a recent statement by Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation."

The statement came after Islamabad summoned Indian Deputy High Commission JP Singh to its Foreign Office following the martyrdom of four Pakistani troops in unprovoked Indian firing across the LoC.

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces.

Indian forces have continued to indulge in ceasefire violations, despite repeated calls for restraint by Islamabad.

"In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 15 days," the statement said. "This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations."

Four soldiers martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

The army troops were working on communication lines in Jandrot and Kotli sectors when they were attacked

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Scores injured as Indonesia stock exchange building lobby floor collapses

Scores injured as Indonesia stock exchange building lobby floor collapses

 Updated 5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia begins screening films after decades-long ban lifted

Saudi Arabia begins screening films after decades-long ban lifted

 Updated 5 hours ago
75 injured in floor collapse at Jakarta exchange building: police

75 injured in floor collapse at Jakarta exchange building: police

 Updated 6 hours ago
Peace efforts can only resume under international mediation: Abbas

Peace efforts can only resume under international mediation: Abbas

 Updated 7 hours ago
BJP leader funds anti-Pakistan poster campaign

BJP leader funds anti-Pakistan poster campaign

 Updated 7 hours ago
Former top judges join criticism of India's Chief Justice

Former top judges join criticism of India's Chief Justice

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Baghdad twin suicide bombing kills 31

Baghdad twin suicide bombing kills 31

 Updated 5 hours ago
France's 'Black Widow' on trial for poisoning four seniors

France's 'Black Widow' on trial for poisoning four seniors

 Updated 9 hours ago
12 dead as Indian truck rams rickshaw

12 dead as Indian truck rams rickshaw

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM