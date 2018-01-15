Four soldiers martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir Monday morning.



According to the army's media wing, ISPR, the soldiers were working on lines communication maintenance in the Jandrot and Kotli sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir when they were attacked with heavy mortar fire.

The firing left all four soldiers dead.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army responded to the attack and killed three Indian soldiers and injured many others.

India frequently opens unprovoked fire across the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and army officials.

On December 25, 2017, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred as Indian forces opened fire along the LoC's Rakhchikri sector.

One other soldier was injured in the unprovoked firing.

According to the Foreign Office, India committed 70 ceasefire violations in the first 12 days of the year and 1,900 in 2017.

