Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four soldiers martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir Monday morning. 

According to the army's media wing, ISPR, the soldiers were working on lines communication maintenance in the Jandrot and Kotli sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir when they were attacked with heavy mortar fire.

The firing left all four soldiers dead. 

According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army responded to the attack and killed three Indian soldiers and injured many others. 

FO summons senior Indian diplomat to protest LoC firing

According to the Foreign Office, India committed 70 LoC violations in 12 days and 1,900 violations in 2017

India frequently opens unprovoked fire across the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and army officials. 

On December 25, 2017, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred as Indian forces opened fire along the LoC's Rakhchikri sector.

One other soldier was injured in the unprovoked firing.

According to the Foreign Office, India committed 70 ceasefire violations in the first 12 days of the year and 1,900 in 2017.

Read more: The uniformed martyrs of 2017

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senior US State Department official arrives in Pak, meets foreign secy

Senior US State Department official arrives in Pak, meets foreign secy

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Four killed as car falls into ditch in Upper Dir

Four killed as car falls into ditch in Upper Dir

 Updated an hour ago
Turkmenistan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

Turkmenistan Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

 Updated an hour ago
The Economist predicts PML-N victory in 2018 elections

The Economist predicts PML-N victory in 2018 elections

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi, Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

PM Abbasi, Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi youth killing: 8 police personnel to appear before court today

Karachi youth killing: 8 police personnel to appear before court today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Indian troops martyr six Kashmiris in Baramulla

Indian troops martyr six Kashmiris in Baramulla

 Updated 2 hours ago
Banks start receiving Hajj applications from today

Banks start receiving Hajj applications from today

 Updated 3 hours ago
IHC to take up NAB's plea today against change in Maryam, Safdar's indictment

IHC to take up NAB's plea today against change in Maryam, Safdar's indictment

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM