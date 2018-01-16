Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
GEO NEWS

Will make Intezar murder case an example, says Sindh home minister

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has said that they would make the case involving police killing of a youngster, Intezar, in Karachi an example, so that no one could dare do such a thing again.

Intezar Ahmed, 19, was killed after Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officers opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad road of the upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area late Saturday.

Speaking on Geo News' programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', the home minister said that police are meant for public safety and if they fire on [the people], then the masses stop trusting law enforcers and the government.

He said that shooting a suspect directly is permissible nowhere in the world. "You cannot open fire unless the suspect is armed."

Siyal said the decision to deploy plain-clothed personnel in district South of the city was taken in view of rising incidents of mugging there, but this does not mean that one opens direct fire.

Reassuring the victim's parents that they would be delivered justice, he said that one of the suspects involved in the killing is on the run, but he is being chased.

The minister vowed to bring forth 'black sheep' in the police and said they would make an example out of it, in order to make a policeman think a hundred times before committing such an act.

