pakistan
Tuesday Jan 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Former PM Nawaz, family appear before accountability court

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 16, 2018

Former PM Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retd) Safdar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former PM Nawaz Sharif has reached the accountability court along with his daughter, Maryam, to attend the corruption hearing against them. 

Nawaz's son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar reached the accountability court earlier.

Judge Mohammad Bashir will shortly begin the proceedings. 

This is Nawaz's 13th appearance before the court, which has been conducting proceedings of three references filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

NAB withdraws plea against change in Maryam, Safdar's indictment

NAB had appealed accountability court's removal of charges of submitting false documents from Maryam and Safdar's indictment in Avenfield reference

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

The former prime minister earlier reached Punjab House and travelled to the Federal Judicial Complex, where the court is situated, along with his daughter. 

His party supporters and government officials, including the state information minister, had reached the court earlier.

In today's hearing, three witnesses will record their statements against the accused.

The references

The NAB has in total filed three references against the Sharif family and another against the then-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability court, in light of the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28.

Nawaz assails Imran over marriage controversy after corruption hearing

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and his family are accused in three corruption references filed by NAB

The anti-graft body was given six weeks, from the date of the apex court's order, to file the reference in an accountability court while the accountability court was granted six months to wrap up the proceedings.

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London (Avenfield) properties, and over a dozen offshore companies, including Flahship Investment Ltd, allegedly owned by the family.

Maryam and Safdar are only nominated in the London properties reference. 

NAB's Rawalpindi branch prepared two references regarding the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, and the nearly dozen companies owned by the Sharif family.

Its Lahore branch prepared a reference on the Sharif family's Avenfield apartments in London and another against Dar for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

If convicted, the accused may face up to 14 years imprisonment and lifelong disqualification from holding public office including the freezing of bank accounts and assets.  

