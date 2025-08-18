Houston hosts 'Marka-e-Haq', Independence Day festival

Pakistani community in Houston celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the city of Houston witnessed a grand and historic celebration where hundreds of Pakistani-Americans and foreign dignitaries gathered for the “Pakistan Act (Art, Culture and Taste) Festival 2025”, themed “Battle of Truth” (Marka-e-Haq).

Organised through the collaboration of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston, the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, the Pakistan Association of Greater Houston (PAGH), the Quaid-e-Azam Foundation, and several other community organisations, the festival captivated attendees with vibrant cultural showcases and a rich display of Pakistani traditions.

The guest of honour, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, addressed the audience and lauded the overseas Pakistanis as the true ambassadors of the nation, whose hard work and contributions bring pride to their homeland.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s true strength lies in its economic stability, adding that the sacrifices of “Marka-e-Haq” remind us that a sovereign and self-reliant Pakistan is the ultimate goal.

Aftab Chaudhry, Consul General of Pakistan in Houston, also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming participation of the community. He highlighted Houston as one of the strongest and most active hubs of the Pakistani-American diaspora in the United States.

The most historic moment of the evening came when Houston Mayor John Whitmire officially proclaimed August 14, 2025, as “Pakistan Act Festival Day” in Houston.

The proclamation, titled “Art, Culture and Taste Pakistan Festival in Houston – Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day”, was read aloud by Gigi Lee, Chief of International Affairs at the Mayor’s Office, and paid glowing tribute to the contributions of the Pakistani community in the city’s cultural and civic life.

On this occasion, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President of the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association and Festival Coordinator, said that the objective of the festival was to highlight Pakistan’s achievements, honour the sacrifices of “Marka-e-Haq,” and promote Pakistani culture in the United States. He termed the Mayor’s proclamation as a recognition of Pakistan’s cultural diplomacy.

Siraj Narsi, President of the Pakistan Association of Greater Houston, remarked that the festival had revived the spirit of “Marka-e-Haq” by bringing together thousands of Pakistanis under one roof.

He added that this celebration was creating a new tradition that will continue for years to come, further strengthening ties between Pakistan and Houston.

The festival featured a wide range of colorful programs including a documentary on “Marka-e-Haq,” another documentary showcasing the beauty of Pakistan’s four provinces, a historical video on Pakistan’s journey, a tribute to civil award recipients, traditional dances representing the provinces, a children’s playland, as well as stalls featuring handicrafts, jewelry, clothing, and authentic Pakistani cuisine.

The sweetness of Pakistani mangoes added a special flavor to the celebrations.

The celebration concluded with a mesmerising musical performance by renowned Pakistani singer Tahseen Javed, whose powerful voice enthralled the audience and brought the Independence Day festival to an unforgettable close.