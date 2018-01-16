Protest to start at noon tomorrow, says Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) supremo Dr Tahirul Qadri said on Tuesday that the party’s ‘grand protest’ will start at noon tomorrow.



The protest, to be held at Mall Road and attended by major opposition parties, seeks the resignations of the ruling party, including the Punjab chief minister and law minister, over the 2014 Model Town incident.

Addressing the media, Qadri said tomorrow’s protest will be divided into two sessions, adding that, “we are not asking for resignations…they will have to give their resignations”.

According to Qadri there will only be one stage from where all the addresses will take place.



Qadri also stated that they cannot even think of violating the Constitution as their movement is for the restoration of democracy.