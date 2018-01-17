Bilawal lashes out at Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan in Badin rally

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a rally in Badin on January 17, 2018. Photo: Geo News

BADIN: Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said there is a clash between two 'ladlay' (favourites) in the country.

"One favourite says that he owns assets but he is told that he owns none while the other favourite says he does not own assets but the court says that he does," Bilawal said while addressing a rally in Badin.

"This is a clash between the two favourites."

Referring to the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old child in Kasur, the PPP chairman said it was not the first such incident.

"Such incidents are regular, and my heart bleeds when I see such incidents occurring in the country."

He also denounced the murder of two protestors at the hands of the police during demonstrations following the Kasur incident.

"Why did the Punjab police take aim at unarmed citizens?" he said. "The nation needs to be told what Sharif is taking revenge for, from the citizens of Punjab."

Lashing out at the Sharif brothers, Bilawal said that 'the nation is wise' and it knows the 'true faces' of the two brothers.

"You are lamenting your disqualification, but why are you asking why you were disqualified from the public, why don't you ask your younger brother," he said in reference to Nawaz Sharif's disqualification from holding public office in the July 28, 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

Bilawal further said that Nawaz has completed his political age, adding that Nawaz was unable to handle both Balochistan and Punjab.

The PPP chairman also lambasted his political rival, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and discussed the corruption allegations on the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

"There is no investigation on the corruption allegations on KP chief minister," he said, adding that not a single hospital was constructed in the past five years in the province.