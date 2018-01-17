Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
GEO NEWS

CJCSC highlights Pakistan's counter-terror efforts at NATO session in Brussels

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat speaking at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. — AFP FILE

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Wednesday highlighted Pakistan's efforts and achievements in counter-terrorism domain at a Chiefs of Staff session of NATO Military Committee in Brussels, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 66 NATO and partner nations, the ISPR said in a statement, at which the committee discussed peace and security-related matters.

General Hayat also informed the participants about Pakistan Army’s efforts towards regional peace by means of special security measures along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, including raising of additional FC forces and fencing, the statement said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the CJCSC met with Chairman European Union Military Committee General Kostarakos and military representatives from Australia, Turkey, Jordan, Canada and Germany, it added.

Advertisement

