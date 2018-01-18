Rafique blasts leaders of opposition parties for abusing parliament

KARACHI: Minister of Railways Saad Rafique said on Thursday that the ones abusing the elected parliament should apologise to the nation.



"Those cursing have lost the strength of argument," the minister said in a tweet this evening.

Rafique lambasted that the so-called honest individuals, who received salaries for being absent from the parliament, have stooped down to hurling abuses.

"Have seen some really shameless individuals, but none matched Zardari, Qadri and Niazi," the minister blasted leaders of the opposition parties.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly passed on Thursday a resolution condemning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed's 'anti-Parliament' remarks.

At Wednesday's 'anti-government' rally in Lahore, Imran had cursed the Parliament for allowing Nawaz Sharif's re-election as the party head after his disqualification.

"I give Laanat (curse) the parliament that made a criminal the president of a party," he said, in an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif being elected the PML-N president.

Imran's remarks followed the repeated cursing of the parliament from Rasheed, who also announced his resignation from the assembly.

The resolution, adopted with a majority owing to the absence of PTI members, stated that despite being MNAs, Imran and Rasheed damaged Parliament’s supremacy.

It also stated that the two have attempted to cast the 'supreme institution' in a negative light.