FIR filed over attempted sexual abuse of minor girl in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another case of attempted sexual abuse, the mother of an eight-year-old girl in the city's Sachal Goth area has filed a first information report (FIR) against the child's paternal uncle at the local police station.

The minor girl was allegedly subjected to molestation at the hands of Mushtaq — her chacha (paternal uncle) — on January 6 but a case was only registered on Thursday.



Police have been unable to apprehend the suspect.

Speaking to Geo News, the minor girl's mother asked officials to bring the culprit to justice and award her brother-in-law — the accused — severe punishment for his attempted sexual abuse.

The child's mother also claimed that Mushtaq had once attempted to molest the minor girl earlier but the family had then sat him down to talk about the act and given him a warning.

Nevertheless, the suspect tried to sexually abuse the little girl once again.

On a separate note, the girl's father, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the text of the FIR filed at the Sachal Goth police station. He said the police officials did not listen to their account and filed the report of their own accord.

Further, upon being informed of the incident, A.D. Khawaja — the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for Sindh — has directed Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) for East to submit a report in this regard.

