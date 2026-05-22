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Severe heatwave likely in Sindh with mercury up to 50°C: PMD

Karachi expected to experience hot and humid weather over next three days, says Met Office
By
Uneeba Waqar
|

Published May 22, 2026

A volunteer serves juice to children on the roadside during a heatwave in Karachi. May 6, 2026. — INP
A volunteer serves juice to children on the roadside during a heatwave in Karachi. May 6, 2026. — INP 
  • Sukkur, Shikarpur, others could record 50°C during forecast period.
  • Met Office advises citizens to adopt precautionary safety measures.
  • Farmers, growers advised to ensure proper care of crops: Met Office.

KARACHI: A severe heatwave is likely to grip several districts of Sindh from May 25 to 31 as temperatures could rise between four and six degrees Celsius above normal levels, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

The advisory comes as Muslims across Pakistan prepare to celebrate Eid ul Adha from May 27-29.

According to the Met Office, a high-pressure system is expected to develop in the upper atmosphere from May 25.

The PMD said that temperatures in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana and Dadu could remain between 47°C and 50°C during the period.

It added that Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Ghotki and Naushahro Feroze were also expected to experience severe heatwave conditions.

In Hyderabad, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas, temperatures are likely to range between 44°C and 47°C, while Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro and Sanghar could also record temperatures touching 47°C.

The Met Office advised children, women and elderly people to take precautionary measures in view of the heatwave. It also urged farmers and growers to ensure proper care of crops and livestock.

Meanwhile, Karachi is expected to experience hot and humid weather over the next three days.

The maximum temperature in the city may reach 36°C today, while temperatures on May 23 and May 24 are forecast to remain between 35°C and 37°C.

On Thursday, the PMD warned that moderate to severe heatwave conditions are likely to grip most parts of the country from May 25 to May 31.

According to the Met Office, the high pressure is expected to develop on May 25 and strengthen further from May 26, causing temperatures to rise significantly in parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

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