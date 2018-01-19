Justice will prevail: AIG Sanaullah on Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: Head of the committee constituted to probe Naqeebullah Mehsud’s extrajudicial killing, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Additional Inspector General Sanaullah Abbasi said that justice will prevail in the case and the outcome will be based on merit.

Sanaullah Abbasi was speaking to Shahzeb Khanzada in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’.

Abbasi said the committee is investigating the case and interviewing several people in relation to the issue.

He added that the team went again to observe the site of the incident and people will get to see justice in this case.

The AIG in response to a question, said the team is under no pressure and added that they are ‘prisoners of their own conscience’.

The main accused in the extrajudicial killing, SSP Malir Rao Anwar appeared before a departmental inquiry committee earlier today, where he submitted the deceased's alleged criminal record to investigators.

Anwar further alleged that a kidnapping for ransom case against Naqeebullah, registered in 2014, had been discovered.

At the beginning of the show, social media posts by Naqeebullah Mehsud were shared. Mehsud constantly shared his places of stay with his followers.

The anchor raised the question that if a case was registered against Mehsud, then why did the security personnel not track him down for four years.

Naqeebullah also had thousands of followers on social media platform Facebook.



SSP Malir Rao Anwar, in a media talk on January 13, had claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in a police encounter in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi.



Later, it was revealed that the deceased 'terrorists' included Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old from South Waziristan. His family claimed he disappeared on January 3 from Sohrab Goth and was then killed in a fake encounter.

Following a hue and cry on social media and by relatives of the Waziristan native, an inquiry committee was formed under the chair of Additional IG Abbasi.

On Thursday, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal said that a three-member committee has been formed to probe the suspected extrajudicial killing.

In his defence SSP Anwar, while interacting with the media, asked why the deceased's family did not submit a missing person application in any police station if he did disappear on Jan 3.

Anwar alleged that revenge is being taken against him for taking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Haleem Adil Sheikh.