India beat Pakistan to win Blind Cricket World Cup

File photo

KARACHI: India held their nerve to beat Pakistan by two wickets in the final of the 5th Blind Cricket World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 308 for the loss of 8 wickets in the allocated 40 overs after they were sent to bat first by India who won the toss.

For Pakistan, Badar Munir scored 57, while Riasat Khan added 48 runs to the team’s total. Captain Nisar Ali could add 47 runs

In reply, India reached the target in the penultimate over with two wickets remaining.

Although Pakistan got three consecutive wickets as India was inching towards the target but a wide-ball that went to cross the boundary confirmed India’s victory in the final.

This is India’s second title win in the Blind Cricket World Cup. Pakistan has also won the title twice while South Africa won the title once.

India also became the second team after Pakistan to win the Blind Cricket World Cup twice and became the second team after Pakistan to win Blind Cricket World Cup on two consecutive occasions.

Pakistan stormed into the finale after defeating Sri Lanka by 156 runs in the semi-final on Wednesday.

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the semi-final to set up a title clash with Pakistan.

India, who are the defending champions, beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their group match on January 13.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has invited ICC CEO David Richardson, former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas and former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani to witness the final.