Liverpool star Salah blasts UEFA silence over killing of Gaza footballer Al-Obeid

Obeid, known as “Palestinian Pele" was killed by Israeli strike while waiting for aid in Gaza on Wednesday

Reuters
August 10, 2025

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has publicly questioned UEFA for not mentioning how Palestinian football legend Suleiman Al-Obeid died, after the governing body paid tribute without explaining that he was reportedly killed in an Israeli strike while waiting for aid in Gaza.

The Palestine Football Association said Al-Obeid, 41, was killed by an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

In a brief post on the social media platform X, UEFA called the former national team member “a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times”.

Salah responded: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

UEFA was not immediately available to comment.

One of the Premier League’s biggest stars, the 33-year-old Egyptian Salah, has previously called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza during the nearly two-year-long war.

The United Nations says more than 1,000 people have been killed near aid distribution sites and aid convoys in Gaza since the launch of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US- and Israel-backed aid delivery system, in late May.

