Pakistan, India clash in Blind Cricket World Cup final today

File photo

After an impressive run in the Blind Cricket World Cup, Pakistan meet their archrivals India in the finale today at Sharjah.

Pakistan stormed into the finale after defeating Sri Lanka by 156 runs in the semi-final on Wednesday.

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the semi-final to set up a title clash with Pakistan.

India, who are the defending champions, beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their group match on January 13.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council has invited ICC CEO David Richardson, former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas and former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani to witness the final.