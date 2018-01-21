Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 21 2018
SHO dismissed after 2011 Kharotabad incident killed in Quetta

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

QUETTA: A former police officer was shot dead in a targetted attack in Quetta on Sunday. 

According to the police, former SHO of Airport Police Station Fazlur Rehman Kakar was sitting outside his car showroom on Yat Road of the city when unidentified gunmen shot him dead.

Kakar's body was taken to the Civil Hospital from where it will be handed over to his family after medico-legal formalities. 

Kakar was dismissed as the Airport SHO after the May 17, 2011 Kharotabad incident. 

The incident involved the killing of five foreigners — four Russians and one Tajik — after they allegedly failed to stop at a police checkpoint. 

The victims included three women, including a pregnant one. 

Several high-profile inquiries were conducted into the incident to ascertain the role of the Frontier Corps and police. As a result of the judicial inquiry by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Quetta Capital City Police Officer Daud Junejo, FC's Col Faisal Shehzad, SHO Kakar and ASI Raza Khan were held responsible. 

In August 2013, unidentified gunmen shot dead ASI Raza while he was standing outside his house in Quetta. 

Khan, who received multiple gunshot wounds, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

On December 29, 2011, the police surgeon and key witness in the incident, Dr Baqir Shah, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Quetta. The doctor was previously roughed up by police as his statement differed with the official version of security agencies.

