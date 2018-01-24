Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
UFUmmay Farwa

Kainat’s condition remains poor after assault, rape

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

LAHORE: The board of doctors at Children Hospital Lahore have sent the medical reports of rape and torture survivor, six-year-old Kainat Batool, to United States and London as the minor’s condition has not improved.

Children Hospital Dean Masood Sadiq told Geo News they have sent Kainat’s medical reports to different countries so that they get an opinion on her treatment and also know if there is a need to send the minor abroad. The dean added they would definitely send Kainat abroad for further treatment if there is a need to do so.

The hospital administration said the six-year-old was also undergoing physiotherapy after surgery so that her condition improves.

According to the Kainat’s father, she was abducted from outside her house on November 13, 2017, a day after which she was found nearly dead.

Child abuse survivor Kainat undergoes emergency surgery

The minor was abducted by unknown men, subjected to assault and dumped in a heap of trash in November 2017

The incident left the six-year-old physically and mentally handicapped.

Mohammad Imran, the person accused of raping and murdering seven-year-old Zainab in the same district — Kasur — is also reported to be involved in Kainat’s and other similar cases.

Kainat’s father says he was not familiar with the accused, but knows that he lived at a distance of approximately 500 metres from their house.

The survivor’s father — who says he cannot bare to see the state his daughter is in — said the accused should not be merely hanged to death, but must be given an exemplary punishment.  

