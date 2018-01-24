Hub Rally organisers hope to bring Formula One to Pakistan

KARACHI: The organisers of Hub Rally Cross are eyeing to develop their Max Dirt Arena circuit into a Formula One track in the coming years, chief organiser Shujaat Sherwani told a news conference on Wednesday.

“It is our dream and target to launch Formula One racing in Pakistan, once the track is ready. It is a gigantic task. But we are looking forward to it with a great hope,” he said.

Addressing a joint press conference to unveil the details of 5th Hub Rally, he said, the event is growing in popularity and status. It is heartening with the support of the print and electronic media.

The rally at Max Dirt Arena will commence on January 20 with over 50 top drivers of the country in action.

He said a few months ago, he met the Formula One officials in Abu Dhabi to discuss the possibilities of a joint venture with them.

“We got excellent land in Hub for the purpose on which we can achieve our objective,” he remarked.

Shujaat Sherwani, who himself was a motor racing driver of repute, said the Hub Rally Cross is like T20 cricket, swift and exciting races end in a day as compared to Gwadar, Cholistan and Jhal Magsi Rallies which are over 100 or 200 kilometers long and spread over two to three days.

He added that the invitation has been extended to about a dozen foreign consul generals to watch the race as guests of honor.

He disclosed that an academy is being launched at Max Dirt Arena under the supervision of Pakistan’s star driver Ronnie Patel and Tushna Patel.

He said they would be extending training and coaching to emerging drivers to groom them for future.

Pakistan’s top racing driver and former Cholistan, Jhal Magsi Champion Ronnie Patel said he was impressed the way the Motor racing was coming up fast in Pakistan.

“With the passage of time we are developing rules and regulations which are vital for the development and promotion of motor racing in Pakistan,” the veteran driver, maintained.

He said foreign drivers from Australia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Thailand were highly impressed with talent and conditions of off-road racing tracks in Pakistan when they visited for Cholistan and Jhal Magsi. "We are looking forward to seeing foreign drivers in action next year with great improvement in the security situation," he added.

“Pakistan is lucky to have such natural racing tracks which are not available in other countries,” he commented.

“With the support and assistance of the media, the motor racing has gained momentum and hoped journalists carry forward the mission with us,” he added.



