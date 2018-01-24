‘Shehbaz shouldn’t have applauded officials during Zainab case news conference’

Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Naveed Qamar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Naveed Qamar believes it was inappropriate of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to applaud the officials and government functionaries — who caught Zainab’s rapist, murderer — a day earlier at a news conference.

While speaking on Geo News’ show Capital Talk, Qamar said it was Shehbaz’s own lookout whether he would apologised for clapping or not. But the the Punjab chief minister could appreciate the effort of police officials at any other instance, the PPP leader added.

Qamar was referring to the controversy erupted over Shehbaz applauding the officials and government functionaries at a news conference held after Zainab’s murderer was arrested Many said the Punjab chief minister should not have done so given the sensitivity of the matter.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh was also of the view that no one at the news conference should have given an ovation. But, he added, the applause should not be criticised, as the ones who clapped did so as a sign of relief.

Qaiser Ahmed said the arrest of serial rapist and killer Mohammad Imran was a matter of great relief for the authorities concerned.

The same was reiterated by another MNA of PML-N, Chaudhry Asad-ur-rehman, who said the chief minister applauded the officials as the chief minister was under tension when the accused was at large.

However, PML-N MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj was of the opinion that Shehbaz should have appreciated the police officials at any other event but the one related to the killing of seven-year-old Zainab.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah slammed the Punjab government officials on clapping while the arrested of Zainab’s rapist, murderer was being announced.



Shah criticised the applause, saying sixty cases of child sexual abuse were reported in Kasur in 2016 and thousands of similar incidents happened across Punjab. Dozens of suspects were arrested but not one was punished, he said.

The opposition leader added these incidents happen all over the world, but no one applauds and claps while announcing the apprehension of the criminals.

“You should be ashamed of clapping after apprehending the culprit,” he said.