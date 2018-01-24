Khursheed Shah slams CM Punjab's conference, says applause was 'embarrassing'

ISLAMABAD: Khursheed Shah — an opposition leader of the National Assembly — on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif's press conference, saying the clapping and congratulatory messages during the event were embarrassing.

It is a "slap in the faces" of Kasur's 250 children and the 12 minor girls who were sexually abused, Shah said, referring to the town's infamous child abuse scandal from a few years ago, as well as the underage girls who were assaulted.



The member of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) blasted Sharif, saying he should be ashamed of being unable to save Kasur's children.

"If the world's second-biggest lab is in Lahore, why were the other suspects not apprehended?" he asked.

Continuing on, he sarcastically asked when would sharif be getting a similar applause for the arrest of the suspects in the Kasur child sexual abuse scandal.