KP undertakes project to beautify Swat

An artist working on a mural on the roadside - Mehboob Ali

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated a revamping and beautification project for Swat, slated to be completed by March.



Crews are already at work in the Malakand Division and Saidu Sharif, planting trees, relining and laying new roads, cleaning blocked drains, putting up signboards and commissioning an artist to paint boundary walls. The total cost of the project is Rs. 1 billion.

"This project will not only contribute to the overall development of the historic city but will also attract tourists,” says Amir Afaq, the Deputy Commissioner Swat. A large chunk of the funds has been set aside for the 1969 Wadudia Hall, Grassy Ground, a sports field, and the entire Mingora city.

Artists have been told to paint scenes of local culture on the streets walls as well as depict images of the Gandhara civilisation.

“Swat was famous for its indigenous art and craft work once,” Murad Khan, a local artist, tells Geo.tv, “Our woodwork, Gandhara and cave art were unique. Hopefully, through this project, we can showcase that.”

Swat in northwest Pakistan referred to by some as the ‘Switzerland of Pakistan”, was known for its stunning natural beauty. The valley was briefly controlled by the Taliban between 2007 and 2009. Residents are now hopeful that with the new project the city can reclaim its past glory.







