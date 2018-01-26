Can't connect right now! retry
PCB to hire Integrity Officers for corruption watch during PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hire two Integrity Officers to watch over players during the upcoming third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in a bid to prevent any corruption approach.

The PCB has floated an advertisement informing of two new openings for the post. The ad lists down the eligibility requirements for two Integrity Officers who would be hired “on a temporary basis (maximum 60 days)” for general vigilance and control. 

The ad mentions that retired Army Officers of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel will be preferred for the position. Those who have completed Intelligence Course would also be given preference.  

The initiative comes in the aftermath of a spot-fixing scandal that hit the PSL last year, which saw cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif get suspended by the PCB for five years after the board’s anti-corruption tribunal found them guilty of playing a role in the corruption.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz were also suspended for twelve and two months, respectively, for not reporting the corrupt approach to the board in a timely manner.

The probe is ongoing against Karachi Kings batsman Shahzaib Hasan and former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed.

The PSL third edition starts from February 22 and will end on March 25. The league will be held in UAE (Dubai/Sharjah) with two matches scheduled in Lahore and the final set to be played in Karachi. 

