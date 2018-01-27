Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 27 2018
GEO NEWS

Karachi's biggest problem is its police, claims Imran

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

Video: Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out at Sindh Police as he discussed 'rampant extrajudicial killings' in the province.  

"Karachi's biggest problem is its police," Imran claimed, praising the police department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) — where his party formed the government after the 2013 election. 

"Aasma's father did not ask the army chief for justice because he trusts the KP police," Imran said while addressing the media at the Jinnah International Airport. 

Lashing out at the Sindh and Punjab's police forces, the PTI chairman further alleged that the law enforcement force in both provinces was involved in extrajudicial killings.

"Police in both Punjab and Sindh are involved in extrajudicial killings," he said. "When police officials carry out orders to kill people, they start killing [citizens] on their own too." 

Earlier today, the PTI chairman claimed on social media that the provincial government in KP had brought down the crime rate of the province by freeing the police from any political interference. 

He also said that selection in KP's police is not base on merit through the National Testing Service (NTS). 

