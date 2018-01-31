Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
GEO NEWS

Khattak dismisses criticism hurled at KP police

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should not be criticised over a few cases, KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said, apparently referring to criticism which followed the killings of Asma Rani in Kohat and a minor in Mardan.

While addressing the media during a news conference in the federal capital Wednesday, CM KP said forensic laboratory in the province will start work on the recent cases in 15 to 20 days.

Tortured body of minor girl found in Mardan

The DPO informed that the minor was strangled to death

However, he added, work was not delayed due to any political pressure.

“There is no political intervention in KP police,” the CM said. “The KP government does not meddle in the affairs of the police and it is autonomous just like the army is.”

Khattak said even if the matter revolves around the district police officer, the inspector general of police in KP does not consult the government officials. “The brother of an MPA is behind bars but I have said nothing on the matter.”

Kohat medical student shot dead after rejecting marriage proposal

Family says PTI district president’s nephew wanted to marry Asma

According to the CM, the KP government does not believe in pressurising the police as it does not have any positive outcomes.

CM KP lauded the police in the province, saying it was better than the force in Punjab.

