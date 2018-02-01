ECP restores registration of 13 political parties, including MQM-P

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) restored on Thursday the registration of as many as 13 political parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).



Speaking before the ECP, MQM-P's counsel Barrister Farogh Naseem requested that their party’s registration was suspended for not submitting the Rs0.2 million fees, adding that the party had erred as it was not aware of the new laws but now it has completed all the formalities.

The ECP in its decision restored MQM-Pakistan’s registration and ruled that the party will now have the right to contest the upcoming Senate and general polls on its election symbol — kite.

MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar thanked the ECP for taking into consideration his party’s request.