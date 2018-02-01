Can't connect right now! retry
ECP restores registration of 13 political parties, including MQM-P

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) restored on Thursday the registration of as many as 13 political parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Speaking before the ECP, MQM-P's counsel Barrister Farogh Naseem requested that their party’s registration was suspended for not submitting the Rs0.2 million fees, adding that the party had erred as it was not aware of the new laws but now it has completed all the formalities.

The ECP in its decision restored MQM-Pakistan’s registration and ruled that the party will now have the right to contest the upcoming Senate and general polls on its election symbol — kite.

MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar thanked the ECP for taking into consideration his party’s request. 

Uncomfortable with contempt of court verdict for politicians: Bilawal

Naqeebullah's family denies reports of settlement with Rao Anwar

NAB appeals SC to form larger bench to review Hudaibiya case

Aasma rape-murder case: Samples of 243 suspects sent for DNA test

Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found dead at Karachi home

Pak-Afghan issue has to be resolved bilaterally: Khawaja Asif

SC takes notice of foreign bank accounts held by Pakistanis

Body of KP child maid exhumed, samples sent for testing

Asma Rani murder case: YDA demands KP govt to arrest killers in 72 hours

