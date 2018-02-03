France steps up rape inquiry of Muslim scholar Tariq Ramadan

Author Tariq Ramadan talks with a journalist after a conference at the Er-Rahma mosque in Nantes, France, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files

PARIS: Swiss academic Tariq Ramadan — a professor of Islamic studies — was ordered to remain in custody in France on Friday and notified that he was the target of a full investigation into rape accusations, a source with the prosecutor’s office said.



Ramadan — who denies the allegations — took temporary leave in November from his post at Britain’s University of Oxford. He vowed to sue for slander two women whose rape accusations prompted a preliminary judicial inquiry.

Friday’s announcement turned that preliminary inquiry into a full, open-ended investigation where the French magistrates' stated goal is to establish whether Ramadan should stand trial.

In France, the launch of a full investigation implies that initial findings justify further pursuit in the view of the investigating magistrates but does not mean the matter is sure to go to trial.

Ramadan is a grandson of Muslim Brotherhood founder and activist Hasan al-Banna. He enjoys a substantial following among young Muslims and has challenged French restrictions on wearing veils.

Police arrested him and took him into custody earlier this week in France.