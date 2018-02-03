FIFA World Cup Trophy lands in Pakistan today

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Trophy

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND: Pakistan is all set to welcome the FIFA World Cup trophy as it touches down in Lahore today on its global journey ahead of the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

The trophy will make a historic stop in Lahore on the CocaCola FIFA World Cup Trophy tour, visiting no less than 91 cities across 51 countries and six continents before settling back in host-nation Russia in May.

Former French World Cup winner Christian Karembeu, former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan, singers Quratulain Baloch, Momina Mustehsan, actor Maya Ali and other top local figures are bringing the trophy on a special chartered flight from Thailand to Pakistan.

Younis Khan poses with former French World Cup winner Christian Karembeu

The trophy will land in Lahore at around 11am and will remain there for a day, where it will be put on public display at a park during an ongoing festival.

The FIFA World Cup trophy, introduced in 1974, is made of 18 karat gold with a malachite base, and stands 36.8 centimetres high and weighs 6.1 kilograms. The trophy depicts two human figures holding up the earth.

Christian Karembeu with actor Maya Ali

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off in September 2017 in Russia. During its journey across six continents, the trophy will travel 126,000 kilometres in the months leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The global phase of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off in London, United Kingdom on January 22. The trophy will finish its world tour in Tokyo, Japan on April 30.

In May 2018 the trophy will return to Russia for a final tour of the host country.

The FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15, 2018.