Man visiting patient gunned down at Larkana hospital

LARKANA: Unknown armed men opened fire on Saturday, killing a man in the premises of Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital while he was visiting a patient, police said.

The deceased Wazir Shahani was visiting a female patient at the hospital, who was also his relative.

When he was within the hospital’s premises, two armed men entered the area and opened fire. The unknown armed men ran away from the spot after firing.

Police said that the armed assailants ran from the spot after the firing. Police followed one attacker and arrested him, while the other remains on the run.

Police further said that the case seems to be of personal enmity.