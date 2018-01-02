US can't move forward in Afghanistan without Pakistan's cooperation: Mushahid Hussain

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Senator Mushahid Hussain said on Tuesday that the United States cannot move forward in Afghanistan without cooperation from Pakistan.



Speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk, the PML-Q senator said Trump issued his recent statement to appease India. "If today we accept Indian supremacy and quit CPEC, then all problems the US has would end."

Hussain also described Trump as a "confused bully" adding that one can expect anything from him.

President Trump, in a tweet on Monday, said that the United States had foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.

The US president accused Pakistan of given nothing but lies and deceit, thinking US leaders to be fools. "They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said Pakistan's reaction to Trump statement has been collective. She said that issuing such statements does not suit the US president, especially after a partnership.

"It appears that whatever the case is, the US has to pressure Pakistan," she said, adding that Pakistan has been made a scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan.

Khusro Bakhtiar, chairman of the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee, said that Pakistan should avoid an extreme reaction to Trump statement.

He alleged the statement by the US president was not only a result of Indo-American alliance, rather Israel was also part of it.

Bakhtiar, who comes from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), maintained that Pakistan's ties with the United States are also significant.

When asked about the withdrawal of US aid, the speakers maintained that Pakistan can survive without it.

Trump's tweet followed strong reaction from Islamabad, with Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif saying that the US President's 'no more' holds no importance.

"We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump’s ‘no more’ does not hold any importance," Asif said.

Pakistan also summoned US Ambassador David Hale to its Foreign Office and recorded protest over Trump statement.

