pakistan
Sunday Feb 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Accomplice confesses to helping Asma Rani murder suspect flee: police

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

KOHAT: Police claimed on Sunday that Shahzeb, an accomplice of prime accused Mujahid Afridi in Asma Rani murder case, has confessed to helping Mujahid flee the country for Saudi Arabia.

Shahzeb, a resident of KDA area of the city, was arrested on Saturday, after which he was remanded by a local sessions court into one-day police custody.

Following expiry of his remand, police transferred Shahzeb to Kohat prison on Sunday.

The law enforcers claimed that Shahzeb, before a team of investigators, has confessed to helping Mujahid flee the country after the brutal murder of Asma Rani.

Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical College, was in her hometown Kohat on vacation when Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on her on January 27 over refusal of a marriage proposal.

KP police was aware of life threats to Asma, says sister

Safia Rani appeals to chief justice of Pakistan, army chief for providing justice and protection to her family

The accused — nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam — along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was waiting outside the girl's residence, according to police sources. He allegedly shot Rani thrice, after she stepped out of a rickshaw along with her sister-in-law. 

On Shahzeb's pointation, police also recovered a motorcycle used in the murder from his house, as well as the car in which Mujahid fled.

His family, however, said their son is innocent and he is being framed.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the murder of the medical student and summoned a report from IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mujahid's brother, Sadiqullah, who was also present at the time of the shooting, was also apprehended by the police earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sought assistance from the Saudi Interpol in apprehending Mujahid Afridi, the main accused in the murder case of medical student Asma Rani, the police confirmed.

A letter of assistance was sent to the Saudi Interpol on Wednesday on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police today.

A spokesperson for the KP police confirmed his department was in touch with the international law enforcement agency for assistance in apprehending the fugitive. 

