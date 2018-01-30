KP police was aware of life threats to Asma, says sister

LONDON: Safia Rani, the sister of murdered Kohat medical student, has claimed that Asma Rani's murder was pre-planned and that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police was aware of life threats to her.



In an interview with Geo News in London, Safia claimed that both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (PTI) Kohat chapter president Aftab Alam knew about life threats to Asma Rani, but did nothing to stop Mujahid Afridi from killing her.

During the interview, she shared details of the terror her family has had to face over a long period of time at the hands of Mujahid Afridi, nephew of PTI Kohat district president Aftab Alam.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student, was shot on Saturday afternoon in Kohat, 120 miles west of the capital Islamabad.

Footage showed Asma Rani in hospital shortly before her death, naming Mujahid Afridi as her killer.

The victim's family claims Mujahid Afridi comes from an influential family and used his clout to openly threaten Asma for turning down a marriage proposal.



Safia said her sister faced a constant campaign of harassment and threats from Mujahid Afridi, but no one came to their rescue despite the fact that she, her sister, and her family spoke to Aftab Alam, begging for help at least three times.



“Mujahid Afridi came to our house and issued threats to me, my family and my sister. We informed the police about these threats but no action was taken because he belongs to a rich family and we are a poor family. I have heard that policemen have been talking how rich Mujahid Afridi is,” said Safia, adding that the “Tabdeeli” slogan by the PTI is just a slogan and KP police takes action only against poor people who have no clout and resources.

She said the KP police could have arrested Mujahid Afridi if they had wished, but they chose not to.

Safia said that, on the death bed, her sister named Mujahid Afridi as the killer.

“I asked Asma to speak to Aftab Alam and tell him what his nephew was doing. She told who her killer was and she never recovered after that. Aftab Alam should have asked the hospital staff if she spoke after that or not.

“The police had 6 hours to act before Afridi took flight to Saudi. The name of the killer was known but no action was taken,” said the sister of the murdered girl.

Safia claimed her sister called Aftab Alam and cried for help against his nephew, but nothing was done.

“Asma told me that Mujahid Afridi harassed her, chased and terrorised. She told Aftab Alam she faced death threats from his nephew, told him she didn’t want to marry him. I got number of Mujahid Afridi and family, and from London I called them and requested them to stop harassing my sister. Instead, they threatened that they will harm me in London. He told me not to interfere.

“My sister told Aftab Alam that his nephew will kill her but he didn’t move,” she said. “Asma told how she was going to Abbotabad one day, when Mujahid Afridi made attempt on her on the way and snatched her purse. We told Aftab Alam but we didn’t get a response. My mum even spoke to a police officer. We didn’t know she will be killed. We could never think that Asma will be killed in the cruellest manner in front of our family home.”



Safia said her sister didn’t want to get married because she aspired to be a medical specialist. “She wanted to fulfil her dreams of becoming a doctor, she had big plans; she dreamt for us too and wanted to come to UK for specialisation after getting medical degree. She didn’t want to get married.”



She said Asma’s murder was pre-planned and Mujahid Afridi had support and planning and that’s the reason why he already had visa for Saudi Arabia.



Safia said: “We voted for Imran Khan because we thought he’s our Pashtun brother and he will do something for us but he has done nothing for us. Look at what happened to Naqeeb and then to my sister. If these leaders can’t give us justice, they shouldn’t ask for our votes.”

She appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan, army chief and Imran Khan to play their role in getting her family protection. She said Mujahid Afridi must be brought back from Saudi Arabia and her family in Kohat must be provided protection because Mujahid Afridi’s family is influential and powerful.

Mujahid’s brother Sadiqullah has been arrested by the police and Mujahid is believed to have travelled straight to Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad after committing the crime, boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia that evening.

A red notice has been issued by the Interpol for his arrest on the request of Pakistani police.