CJP takes suo motu notice of Islamabad’s F-8 ground encroachment

A view of the encroachment of Islamabad's F-8 playground by the legal fraternity. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of the encroachment of Islamabad’s F-8 playground on Monday.



The CJP directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a report over the matter in three days.

The CJP took notice of the encroachment following reports on social and print media.

A number of lawyers have encroached upon the Multipurpose Sports Ground adjacent to the Sector F-8 lower courts and built their chambers.

The playground is being used for illegal parking and construction of chambers by the lawyers. Bricks have also been placed on the ground for demarcation of construction.

The CDA tried to stop the lawyers from encroaching upon the playground and issued eviction orders to them. However, the legal fraternity managed to secure a stay order against the notices.

During the last hearing, the Islamabad High Court did not extend the stay order yet authorities haven’t taken any action against encroachers, it was reported in the media.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled on February 10.

Former Punjab IG and DG IB Shaukat Javed had raised the issue on the illegal encroachment by the lawyers on social media.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Will Apex court take notice of Lawyers illegally occupying a playground of F8 Islamabad. They have even sublet the illegally occupied shops and offices. This is happening in the federal capital right under the nose of all three organs of Govt”.





‘What other options does legal fraternity have?’

Responding to the query pertaining to encroachment, a member of the legal community told Geo News: “We [the lawyers] are sitting in the capital yet there is no court complex. The lawyers don’t even have any chambers here.”

He further added, “I will never defend anything illegal, but what options does the legal fraternity have? I believe that we should make our chambers on roads so as to open the eyes of the government.”

On the other hand, the locals of the area spoke against the encroachment. “Already there are no sports facilities for people in Pakistan and such actions tend to further harm future of sports,” said an area resident.

Another local said: “playgrounds are meant for children. We have requested the CDA to get this land free from illegal invasion of the encroachers.”