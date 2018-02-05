Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 05 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai
,
Qamber Zaidi

CJP takes suo motu notice of Islamabad’s F-8 ground encroachment

By
Awais Yousafzai
,
Qamber Zaidi

Monday Feb 05, 2018

A view of the encroachment of  Islamabad's F-8 playground by the legal fraternity. Photo: Twitter   

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of the encroachment of Islamabad’s F-8 playground on Monday.

The CJP directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a report over the matter in three days.

The CJP took notice of the encroachment following reports on social and print media.

A number of lawyers have encroached upon the Multipurpose Sports Ground adjacent to the Sector F-8 lower courts and built their chambers.

The playground is being used for illegal parking and construction of chambers by the lawyers. Bricks have also been placed on the ground for demarcation of construction.

The CDA tried to stop the lawyers from encroaching upon the playground and issued eviction orders to them. However, the legal fraternity managed to secure a stay order against the notices.

During the last hearing, the Islamabad High Court did not extend the stay order yet authorities haven’t taken any action against encroachers, it was reported in the media. 

The next hearing of the case is scheduled on February 10.

Former Punjab IG and DG IB Shaukat Javed had raised the issue on the illegal encroachment by the lawyers on social media.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Will Apex court take notice of Lawyers illegally occupying a playground of F8 Islamabad. They have even sublet the illegally occupied shops and offices. This is happening in the federal capital right under the nose of all three organs of Govt”.


‘What other options does legal fraternity have?’

Responding to the query pertaining to encroachment, a member of the legal community told Geo News: “We [the lawyers] are sitting in the capital yet there is no court complex. The lawyers don’t even have any chambers here.”

He further added, “I will never defend anything illegal, but what options does the legal fraternity have? I believe that we should make our chambers on roads so as to open the eyes of the government.”

On the other hand, the locals of the area spoke against the encroachment. “Already there are no sports facilities for people in Pakistan and such actions tend to further harm future of sports,” said an area resident.

Another local said: “playgrounds are meant for children. We have requested the CDA to get this land free from illegal invasion of the encroachers.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Mardan case: PTI MPA claims Asma was not raped, died of natural causes

Mardan case: PTI MPA claims Asma was not raped, died of natural causes

Updated 36 minutes ago
PML-N's Peshawar rally reflects party's popularity: Punjab CM

PML-N's Peshawar rally reflects party's popularity: Punjab CM

Updated 47 minutes ago
A new life: Girl injured in Indian LoC shelling gets prosthetic leg

A new life: Girl injured in Indian LoC shelling gets prosthetic leg

Updated an hour ago
No difference in Pakistan on Kashmir policy: PM Abbasi

No difference in Pakistan on Kashmir policy: PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Struggle of Kashmiris destined to succeed: COAS

Struggle of Kashmiris destined to succeed: COAS

Updated 3 hours ago
Reopening of Memogate case a political stunt, says Husain Haqqani

Reopening of Memogate case a political stunt, says Husain Haqqani

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Nawaz's claims about KP govt 'litany of lies', says Imran

Nawaz's claims about KP govt 'litany of lies', says Imran

Updated 4 hours ago
KP police pressuring to retract statement on murder case, says Asma’s sister

KP police pressuring to retract statement on murder case, says Asma’s sister

 Updated 4 hours ago
Police allegedly torture man to death in Rawalpindi

Police allegedly torture man to death in Rawalpindi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM