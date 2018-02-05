Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 05 2018
Mona Khan

A new life: Girl injured in Indian LoC shelling gets prosthetic leg

Mona Khan

Monday Feb 05, 2018

Yasra with her cattle in Rawlakot

RAWALAKOT: For 12-year-old Yasra, her life darkened after she lost a leg in cross-border shelling by Indian troops in Rawlakot district of Azad Kashmir.

But her smile returned a few months later when, on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, she was treated at a Rawalpindi hospital and fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Now able to walk and play again, Yasra’s little world has regained its lost colours.

Yasra with her new leg 

“I am fine now. I am very happy to get a new leg. I can play once again. I would like to thank [Army] Chief uncle for [giving me] a new leg,” she told Geo News.

Yasra lost her leg when a shell fired by Indian forces in Battal Sector of Rawlakot district last year gave her life-threatening injuries. COAS General Bajwa, upon taking notice of her condition, arranged for her medical treatment in Rawalpindi.

She was fitted with a new prosthetic limb on November 12, and has since reclaimed her old life.

Her parents, delighted with their daughter’s newfound health, expressed their gratitude for the Army Chief and said they are happy to see Yasra smiling and laughing once again. 

