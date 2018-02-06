Asma rape-murder case: Suspect's DNA matches sample

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: A DNA sample from one of the suspects has been found to match the remains collected from the body of Asma, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday – the latest development in the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of the minor girl in Mardan.



According to sources privy to the matter, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had sent DNA samples of 145 suspects to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA testing.

One of the suspects' DNA sample has matched the DNA remains of the deceased minor, Sanaullah said in a press conference in Lahore.

The name of the suspect in question has not been announced by the authorities yet, for fear that he may flee the country.

The place where Asma was found dead

Following the DNA match, the Punjab government has contacted the KP government regarding the matter and sent it the report.

“The family of the deceased told media that they found the body from the field, police came a day later," the provincial law minister said. "KPK IG tried to dilute the case, the police cordoned their home so that the family cant speak to anyone. No action has been taken against even the constable of the locality for the negligence."

Sanaullah said that they even tried to create the perception that she died from natural causes, and now you can see the DNA has matched, he added.

He informed that 145 samples were sent by the KP police to Punjab Forensic Lab.

"The lab has handed over the report to KP police. On the government level, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had strictly directed to not take any political mileage, in contrary to that you can see what they have done in Kasur," he said.

Asma was reported missing from the Gujjar Garhi area in Mardan on January 13 and recovered dead the next day from the nearby sugarcane fields.



Dr Ashraf Tahir — the director general of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency — had earlier said the DNA tests conducted on the samples obtained from the deceased’s body and the crime scene proved that the minor girl was sexually assaulted before her death.