Balochistan CTD says militants using BYC platform to induct young people into their networks

Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Aitzaz Goraya holds a press conference on Thursday, January 8, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Sajid Ahmad alias Shahwaiz arrested in Panjgur.

Weapons cache seized, including RPG and C4.

CTD says suspect travels from Panjgur to Turbat.

Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General Aitzaz Goraya said on Thursday that militants were using the platform of the Balochistan Yakjehti Committee (BYC) to induct young people into their networks.

He disclosed the arrest of a Turbat-based suspect and additional detentions of teenagers in a joint press conference with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat.

“One thing that has surfaced prominently is the role of the BYC. Every man or child who is facilitating or [is involved in] what they call a sharing network or intelligence network […] they are somehow linked to the BYC,” Goraya said, adding that the CTD had arrested Sajid Ahmad alias Shahwaiz, a resident of Turbat, during an operation in Panjgur.

Goraya said the CTD, police and other law-enforcement agencies carried out the operation and recovered a large cache of weapons and explosives from Sajid’s vehicle, including a rocket-propelled grenade, five rockets, two M-16 rifles with 23 magazines and 800 rounds, 20 hand grenades with 22 fuses, 30 C4 explosive slabs, remote controls, 13 UBGL rounds, a compass, helmets and 30 feet of detonating cord.

He said Sajid was travelling from Panjgur towards Turbat when he was apprehended.

He said the suspect had received a Master’s degree in Sociology from the International Islamic University in Islamabad, then worked on contract at Zubaida Jalal Government College for three years, before teaching at the University of Turbat.

Goraya said Sajid had been involved with BLF and BLA and had “remained with BYC and was in constant communication with its leadership”.

Goraya said investigators recovered material through mobile and forensic analysis, including what he described as a list of locations in Turbat such as the CTD complex, routes leading to Turbat Airport, and an under-construction high court building.

“Besides Sajid, we have also arrested three others against whom we are registering FIRs,” Goraya said.

He identified one of them as 18-year-old Sarfaraz, a resident of Kharan, who he said was tasked with conducting a reconnaissance of police and their polio duties and was first made to join BYC and involved in its protests and roadblocks.

Goraya said the person who inducted Sarfaraz into BYC was Jahanzaib alias Mehrbaan, aged 20, who is also in custody.

According to Goraya, Jahanzaib was involved in reconnaissance and transportation, and on one occasion delivered Rs600,000 in extortion money from Quetta, while on another delivered Rs1,000,000 along with medicines.

He said Jahanzaib later inducted 18-year-old Bezan into BYC, after which, Goraya claimed, Bezan joined the BLA. Goraya also said Bezan’s brother, Shafqat Yar, was killed in firing when the Levies force was attacked in Khad Kocha.

Goraya alleged Jahanzaib had been involved in BYC roadblocks in Nushki and Kharan and said he “participated in the BYC’s so-called missing persons protests” and organised who to bring and what to post on social media. “All these are those people and children who were subverted, and their minds were used to take them to the other side and assigned these small tasks,” he said.

Referring to militant outfit “Fitna al-Hindustan”, Goraya said they first use the BYC platform and then move matters forward by using children, adding that there was a “proper network being run that depends on young children, as they are not thoroughly checked when going to schools and colleges”.

The state has designated Balochistan-based terrorists groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.