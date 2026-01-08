PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to eradicate terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the political leadership in Quetta on January 8, 2025.— YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

The premier made the remarks while addressing the political leadership in Quetta, Balochistan, the country’s second-worst-hit province by terrorism.

The prime minister vowed that he would not rest until terrorism is completely eliminated. PM Shehbaz lauded the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and Balochistan police for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He said Fitna al-Khawarij gets support from foreign countries.

The premier said the nation will certainly knock down the scourge of terrorism as it successfully defeated India during “Marka-e-Haq” under the able leadership of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Last year, Pakistan and Indian engaged in a military showdown, the worst between the old foes in decades. During the clashes, Pakistan downed seven Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10, 2025, with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Prime Minister Shehbaz has also announced the launch of several development projects worth billions of rupees in the education and infrastructure sectors in Balochistan.

The prime minister said five Daanish Schools will be established in the province to provide quality education to deserving children.

Regarding infrastructure projects, he said the Chaman-Karachi (N-25) highway, costing 300 billion rupees, will be constructed to facilitate the people of Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz said funds are being provided to all provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

He reiterated to move forward on the path of development and prosperity of the country with collective efforts and mutual consultation.

The PM highlighted that at the demand of a former Balochistan chief minister, Punjab took the lead to annually divert financial resources from its own share of NFC to Balochistan.

So far, Rs175 billion have been provided by the Punjab government during the last 16 years. He added that $400 million received from the World Bank was also being spent on the rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

The PM also congratulated Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on his election as chief of the Bugti Tribes.

Appreciating Bugti and his cabinet, he said that after a long time, there is a government in Balochistan which is making serious and sincere efforts for the development of the province.