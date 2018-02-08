Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 08 2018
Asiya Ansar

ECP dismisses Imran's request to disqualify renegade MPA Ziaullah Afridi

Asiya Ansar

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan’s request to disqualify Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Ziaullah Afridi.

While announcing its verdict on the case, the ECP declared Ziaullah, a disgruntled PTI member, eligible to hold the provincial assembly seat.

The ECP had reserved the verdict on the case on January 31.

Imran had filed a reference against Ziaullah, saying the latter had joined Pakistan Peoples Party and therefore could not stay in the provincial assembly on a PTI ticket. 

The PTI chief had also submitted proof of the MPA joining PPP.

Imran Khan fooling people in name of merit: PTI’s Ziaullah Afridi

He spoke about the Bank of Khyber scam, saying KP CM Pervez Khattak was involved as Imran’s frontman

Ziaullah, who was the minister for mines and mineral development in the KP government, was dismissed over charges of corruption in his department.

He announced in August 2017 of joining PPP after meeting the party’s co-chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari.

Before defecting to PPP, Ziaullah had levelled allegations of corruption against KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and KP Finance Minister Muzaffar Said. The disgruntled MPA had also announced of protesting outside the KP Ehtesab Commission in Peshawar to force the body into taking action against the two ministers.

The MPA had also criticised Imran and Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq for illegally appointing the managing director of Bank of Khyber.

